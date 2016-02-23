UPDATE 1-Bahraini bank AUB Q4 profit up 11.1 pct on core business growth

* Q4 2015 profit $118.0 mln vs $106.2 mln yr-ago

* Q4 net interest income $209.9 mln vs $184.6 mln yr-ago

* Full-year lending rises 4.8 pct y-o-y (Adds detail, quote, context)

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday buoyed by higher core business income.

Net attributable profit for the three months to Dec. 31 rose to $118.0 million from $106.2 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

That beat a forecast of $110.3 million by SICO Bahrain.

Driving the rise was a surge in net interest income, which climbed to $209.9 million from $184.6 million a year earlier.

That offset a marginal decline in income from fees and commissions and a significant drop in income from other sources, on which it did not elaborate.

“While risks to the global economic outlook remain high and a continuing slowdown in regional economies looms large, AUB remains cautiously confident of its resilience and ability to maintain its performance,” AUB Chairman Hamad al Humaidhi said.

Standard & Poor’s last week downgraded Bahrain’s sovereign credit rating to junk status, citing lower oil price assumptions.

The move may lead to downgrades of Bahraini banks, making it more expensive for them to raise money.

AUB’s board proposed a 2015 cash dividend of $0.045 and a 5 percent stock dividend, which equates to 5 free shares for every 100 held. The payout is the same as for 2014.

The bank’s annual profit for 2015 rose to $537.2 million from $482.5 million.

Its lending portfolio at end-year stood at $19.4 billion, up 4.8 percent. Deposits grew by 2.1 percent to $23.5 billion. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David French and Jason neely)