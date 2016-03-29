FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ahli Bank to meet investors for potential dlr bond
March 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ahli Bank to meet investors for potential dlr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ahli Bank has picked banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors starting on Thursday for a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The bank has picked Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital to arrange the roadshows, the document showed, adding that a transaction would depend on market conditions.

Ahli Bank, rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, will meet investors in Singapore on Thursday and Hong Kong on Friday, followed by the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and London on Monday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
