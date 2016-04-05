FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ahli Bank sets initial price thoughts for bond issue - leads
April 5, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Qatar's Ahli Bank sets initial price thoughts for bond issue - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ahli Bank has set initial price thoughts for a dollar-denominated bond issue of five years duration and benchmark size, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The lender, rated A+ by Fitch and A2 by Moody‘s, has set price guidance for the offering in the area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital are the arrangers for the bond sale, for which no timetable was given in the document.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

