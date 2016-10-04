FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ahli Bank secures three-year, $195 mln club loan
October 4, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ahli Bank secures three-year, $195 mln club loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank said on Tuesday it had secured a three-year, $195 million club loan from eight banks.

The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners were Arab Banking Corp, Barclays Bank, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Filiale Luxemburg, First Gulf Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, it said. Union National Bank was also a mandated lead arranger, it added.

The facility will be used for general corporate funding purposes, it said. Pricing details were not revealed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
