FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to refinance debt - sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

Qatar's Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to refinance debt - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ahli Bank has started talks to raise a $250 million three-year loan, banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

The loan will be partially used to refinance an existing $200 million facility the bank signed in September 2014 and is due to mature next year, two of the sources said on condition of anonymity as the negotiations are private.

One of the sources said the Qatari bank was talking to five banks about the loan, but declined to name them.

Ahli Bank, a mid-sized Qatari lender, declined to comment.

Banks in the Gulf have been seeking to raise funds from the market, in the form of loans or bond issues, as their liquidity has been squeezed by governments withdrawing oil revenues put on deposit to bridge budget shortfalls caused by nearly two years of low crude prices.

Ahli Bank last month completed a $500 million debut bond issue with a five-year tenure. The sale was arranged by Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.