Qatar's Ahli Bank names Ahmed Murad as new CEO

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ahli Bank, in which Bahraini lender Ahli United Bank sold most of its 33-percent stake recently, has named Salah Jasim Mohamed Ahmed Murad as its chief executive officer, it said on Wednesday.

The bank did not provide any further details but Mahmoud Yahya Malkawi was the acting chief executive for Qatari lender since November 2012.

Earlier in January, Ahli United sold all but 1,000 of its 37.38 million shares in Ahli Bank to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Qatar royal family and which focuses on developing the Gulf Arab state’s education and science sectors.