FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ahlstrom plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 23, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahlstrom plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ahlstrom Oyj

* Says plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra

* Says parties have today signed an agreement regarding services to be operated by Tech Mahindra

* Says about 50 Ahlstrom IT employees globally are planned to move to Tech Mahindra under a business transfer agreement

* Says planned transfer is expected to take place on Dec. 1, 2014

* Says business transfer is subject to country-specific conditions

* Says Ahlstrom will retain an it organization of about 15 employees

* Says planned reorganization is part of ongoing rightsizing program aimed at saving a total of 39 million euros annually in continuing operations by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.