EU extends investigation deadline for Ahlstrom, Munksjo merger

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for an investigation into the proposed merger of Swedish firm Munksjo and a unit of Finnish company Ahlstrom.

The competition authority said on its website it will extend the decision deadline by a half a month to May 16, without elaborating its reasons.

Earlier this month, the regulators said a preliminary investigation of the merger indicated potential competition concerns.

Ahlstrom is planning to spin off its speciality paper business by combining it with privately-held Munksjo and listing the new group in Helsinki early next year. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)