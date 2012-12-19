FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU extends investigation deadline for Ahlstrom, Munksjo merger
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 5 years

EU extends investigation deadline for Ahlstrom, Munksjo merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for an investigation into the proposed merger of Swedish firm Munksjo and a unit of Finnish company Ahlstrom.

The competition authority said on its website it will extend the decision deadline by a half a month to May 16, without elaborating its reasons.

Earlier this month, the regulators said a preliminary investigation of the merger indicated potential competition concerns.

Ahlstrom is planning to spin off its speciality paper business by combining it with privately-held Munksjo and listing the new group in Helsinki early next year. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.