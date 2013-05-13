FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahlstrom's sees more costs, less savings from Munksjo spin-off
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Ahlstrom's sees more costs, less savings from Munksjo spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 13 (Reuters) - Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom said a planned spin-off of its label and processing unit would require more spending and yield lower savings than initially expected, due to steps aimed at addressing regulators’ monopoly concerns.

Ahlstrom, which plans to spin off the unit and combine it with privately held Munksjo, said it plans to sell its abrasive backings and pre-impregnated decor paper businesses to a third party in response to demands by the European Commission.

Ahlstrom said costs related to the latest plan meant the spin-off will yield 20-25 million euros ($26-32 million) in annual savings rather than 25-30 million it expected earlier. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.