February 16, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Mexico steelmaker AHMSA to conduct vote on paying creditors, noteholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say AHMSA “will conduct vote”, not “to vote” on paying creditors and noteholders)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) , one of Mexico’s largest steelmakers, said it would conduct a vote on April 18 on a plan to pay creditors and noteholders all recognized claims, as part of a general payment agreement.

Eligible creditors have the option of exchanging a portion of those payment rights for cash and company’s common shares, AHMSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Securing approval of the plan is one of the final steps needed to lift the suspension of payments, which the company has been operating under, AHMSA said.

Recognized creditors and noteholders will vote on the adoption of the plan at the creditors meeting in April. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

