FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's AHMSA to buy up to $1.1bln of iron from Voestalpine
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's AHMSA to buy up to $1.1bln of iron from Voestalpine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico’s largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to buy up to $1.1 billion worth of hot briquetted iron (HBI) from Voestalpine’s Texas subsidiary.

AHMSA will buy between 400,000 and 650,000 tonnes of HBI a year from Voestalpine Texas LLC, with the first shipment due at the beginning of 2016, the company said in a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

The deal has an estimated value of between $900 million and $1.1 billion and will last a minimum of five years from the date of the first delivery, the company said. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Noe Torres)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.