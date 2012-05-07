FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch Ahold cleared in EU to buy online retailer bol.com
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch Ahold cleared in EU to buy online retailer bol.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket chain Ahold secured EU approval on Monday to buy Dutch online retailer bol.com for 350 million euros, as it expands its geographic reach and range of products.

Ahold, the top online food retailer in the Netherlands, runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn, but makes 60 percent of its sales in the United States.

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said it had no competition concerns about the deal for Ahold to acquire bol.com’s owner Flevo Deelneemingen III, because of the limited market presence of the combined group.

The EU watchdog said in a statement it had approved the deal after looking at the areas of overlap, “in the online retail of books, toys, games, music and films in the Netherlands, where Flevo is active via its subsidiary bol.com and Ahold via its online forum albert.nl”. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.