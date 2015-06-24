FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermarket operator Ahold to buy Belgium's Delhaize
June 24, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Supermarket operator Ahold to buy Belgium's Delhaize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Dutch-based supermarkets operator Ahold said on Wednesday it is to buy Belgian peer Delhaize in an all-share merger, with Ahold taking a 61 percent stake in the new company.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the combination will have 54.1 billion euros ($60.6 billion) in sales, with complementary operations in the United States and Benelux.

The companies expect 500 million euros of synergies annually from combining operations, to be reached by the third year after the merger. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

