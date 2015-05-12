FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Ahold, Belgium's Delhaize confirm merger talks
May 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch Ahold, Belgium's Delhaize confirm merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize on Tuesday said they were in the early stages of merger talks, confirming reports that a 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) retail giant was in the making.

“These discussions may or may not result in a future transaction. The company will communicate material updates, if any, in accordance with regulatory requirements,” Delhaize and Ahold said in brief, equally worded statements.

The two companies have similar footprints, with large U.S. operations -- Food Lion and Hannaford for Delhaize as well as Stop&Shop and Giant for Ahold -- and roots in the Benelux countries.

While some analysts had welcomed reports of a possible tie-up, others warned that large-scale mergers in the supermarket sector seldom produced more shareholder value. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
