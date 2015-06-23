FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahold in "final stages" of Delhaize tie-up talks
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

AMSTERDAM, June 23 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket group Ahold said it was in the “final stages” of negotiations over a merger with Belgian rival Delhaize but declined to confirm media reports that the final details of a merger would be announced this week.

Newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday that it had been agreed that Ahold would hold about 60 percent of the combined company, which would be headed by current Ahold Chief Executive Dick Boer.

“Ahold and Delhaize Group would like to stress that while they are in the final stages of negotiations, no definitive agreement on a transaction has been reached,” said Ahold in a statement. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Anthony Deutsch)

