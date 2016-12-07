FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahold forecasts free cash flow of 1.6 bln euros for 2017
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 10 months ago

Ahold forecasts free cash flow of 1.6 bln euros for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket group Ahold raised its forecast for free cash flow to 1.6 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in 2017 from an estimated 1.3 billion euros this year, as its July merger with Belgium’s Delhaize bears fruit.

Ahead of a meeting with investors in London, Ahold-Delhaize said it would launch a 1 billion euro stock buyback program in 2017 and hopes to double online sales to 4.6 billion euros by 2020.

It repeated its target of 500 million euros in cost savings, purchasing savings, and other improvements due to the merger by mid-2019.

The combined company is one of the largest retailers in the eastern United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford supermarket chains, and is the leading operator in the Netherlands and Belgium. ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.