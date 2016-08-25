FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ahold beats on 2Q, sees FY cash flow of 1.3 billion euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Ahold beats on 2Q, sees FY cash flow of 1.3 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the operator of supermarket chains in the U.S. and Europe, on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it expects free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the full year.

Ahold presented stand-alone results for the April-June period as its 9.8 billion euro takeover of Belgium-based Delhaize was completed only on July 23, after the end of the second quarter.

The company reported underlying operating income of 355 million euros, up 8 percent from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen underlying income at 337 million euros.

$1 = 0.8875 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.