CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ahold beats on 2Q, sees FY cash flow of 1.3 billion euros

AMSTERDAM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it expects free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the full year.

Ahold presented stand-alone results for the April-June period as its 9.8 billion euro takeover of Belgium-based Delhaize was completed only on July 23, after the end of the second quarter.

The company reported underlying operating income of 355 million euros, up 8 percent from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen underlying income at 337 million euros.

"In the United States, we saw sales trends improving, with volume growth in a deflationary environment," said CEO Dick Boer, noting that the company had won market share.

The merger makes the company one of the largest food retailers in the United States, with a concentration on the East Coast, where it will run nearly 2,000 Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford supermarkets.

In order to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal, Ahold was forced to sell 86 stores..

It said Thursday proceeds from those sales are $174 million, "resulting in no significant divestment gain or loss." It said in an update that it expects to divest another 10 stores in the Richmond, Virginia area.

Boer said the companies still expect merger costs of around 350 million euros, a little less than half of which have already been taken.

"We are confident that we will meet our synergy target of 500 million euros on an annual run-rate basis by mid-2019," Boer said. "In 2016, synergies are expected to positively impact operating income by 30 million euros in the second half."

On July 21, Delhaize reported a 10 percent rise in second quarter underlying income to 247 million euros.