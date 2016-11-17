FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ahold Q3 core earnings up; miss expectations on U.S. weakness
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 9 months ago

Ahold Q3 core earnings up; miss expectations on U.S. weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the U.S.-European supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent rise in third-quarter underlying operating income to 513 million euros ($549 million), missing analyst expectations due to weakness at its U.S. grocery chains.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 525 million euros, up from 492 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

Previous year figures were restated on a pro-forma basis to take into account Ahold's 9.8 billion euro acquisition of Delhaize in July, which made it one of the largest supermarket operators on the U.S. East Coast, and by far the largest in the Benelux. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.