September 13, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Industry group criticizes Ahold for allegedly squeezing suppliers - FD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that the NLFI represents only producers; complaint is registered with a cross-industry resolution panel)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - * The Netherlands' Food and Grocery Industry Federation (FNLI) plans to register a formal complaint against Ahold-Delhaize for squeezing its suppliers, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reports.

* The paper cites FNLI director Philip den Ouden saying the country's largest supermarket was demanding concessions from suppliers in the wake of its merger with Belgium's Delhaize that violate Dutch industry behaviour codes.

* Ahold could not immediately be reached for comment.

* A spokeswoman for the FNLI says it is the first time that the industry group, which represents food producers, has registered a complaint with a cross-industry association that enforces fair trade practices.

Reporting by Toby Sterling

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
