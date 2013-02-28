UPDATE 1-Ahold increases dividend after slight profit beat

* Ups dividend to 0.44 euros per share from 0.40 euros previously

* To buy back 500 mln euros of shares

* Q4 underlying op profit 355 mln euros vs 351 mln euros expected

* Margins in Netherlands, U.S. increase in Q4 from Q3

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold increased its dividend and pledged to buy back 500 million euro ($655.5 million) of shares after its fourth-quarter results came in just above expectations.

Ahold will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share, up from 0.40 euros a year earlier, and will start the buy-back programme over the next 12 months, the group said on Thursday.

Underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, rose 4.1 percent to 355 million euros ($465.37 million), just above the 351 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

In the United States, where Ahold operates the Giant and Stop&Shop stores, operating margins rose to 4.2 percent in the quarter from 4.0 percent in the third, albeit supported by a $26 million benefit from settlement of litigation with Visa and MasterCard.

Operating margins in the Netherlands, where Ahold owns market leader Albert Heijn and online retailer bol.com, increased to 6.3 percent from 5.6 percent in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, Ahold sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish group ICA to its joint venture partner for $3.1 billion, to exit a business it did not fully control and give it fire power for new acquisitions.

Analysts say Ahold might take a look at the 200 stores in eight southeastern states that Harris Teeter may put up for sale, but Ahold did not comment on acquisitions on Thursday.

Last week, Safeway the second-largest U.S. supermarket chain said operating profit in the final quarter of 2012 rose 15 percent, buoyed by the introduction of a new customer loyalty programme.

Belgian peer Delhaize, which also has large operations on the East Coast, and France’s Carrefour will report 2012 results on March 7. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)