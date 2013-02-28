Ahold hikes dividend, buys back shares after slight profit beat

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold increased its dividend and pledged to buy back 500 million euro ($655.5 million) of shares after its fourth-quarter results came in just above expectations.

Ahold will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share, up from 0.40 euros in the previous year, and will start the buy-back programme over the next 12 months, the group said on Thursday.

Underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter came in at 355 million euros ($465.37 million), just above the 351 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)