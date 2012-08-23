FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahold operating profits miss forecasts on Dutch market
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012

Ahold operating profits miss forecasts on Dutch market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket group Ahold on Thursday posted second-quarter operating profits slightly below expectations, as its margins in the Netherlands came under pressure.

The group said this was because it had to offer lower prices to its customers and its promotional campaign in the quarter was not successful.

Operating profit for the second quarter came in at 326 million euros ($406.44 million) just below the 330 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)

