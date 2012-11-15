FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahold results below expectations with higher Dutch costs
November 15, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Ahold results below expectations with higher Dutch costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket chain Ahold posted weaker-than-expected operating results, due to a difficult market environment in the United States and higher costs in the Netherlands, the group said on Thursday.

Operating profit in the third quarter fell 3.7 percent to 289 million euros ($367.85 million), below the 316 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group said it remained cautious about the rest of the year and expected market conditions to continue to be difficult. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

