Ahold ups share buyback programme to 2 bln euros
June 4, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Ahold ups share buyback programme to 2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold on Tuesday increased its share buyback programme to 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) from 500 million announced earlier, as it returned part of the gains from the sale Nordic group ICA to shareholders.

The group, 55 percent of whose retail sales come from the United States, said operating profit for the first quarter, adjusted for one-offs, came in at 416 million euros, just above the 414 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The group, which some analysts expect to make acquisitions, said it had cash and cash equivalents of 4.170 billion euros on its balance sheet at the end of the quarter. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

