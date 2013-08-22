FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahold keeps costs low to beat second-quarter expectations
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Ahold keeps costs low to beat second-quarter expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold on Thursday reported higher-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter, supported by internal cost cuts and better terms from suppliers.

Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off items increased by 4 percent in the second quarter to 338 million euros ($452.14 million) ahead of the 320 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Sales, excluding fuel, at stores open for at least a year in the United States, rose by 0.3 percent, below the 1.5 percent growth seen in a consensus of four analysts. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.