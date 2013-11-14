FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost-conscious Dutch consumers weigh on Ahold Q3 profit
November 14, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Cost-conscious Dutch consumers weigh on Ahold Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold on Thursday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the third quarter, as consumers spent less on their shopping, especially in the Netherlands.

“We expect similar conditions to continue in the current quarter with consumer spending under pressure, especially in the Netherlands,” Ahold said in a statement.

Adjusted operating profit fell 4.8 percent in the third quarter to 297 million euros ($398.1 million), below the 312 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

