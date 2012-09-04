UPDATE 1-Ahold may sell stake in Swedish retailer ICA

(Adds Hakon comment, detail)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold may sell its 60 percent stake in Swedish rival ICA, with options including a share flotation on the Stockholm exchange, because Ahold does not control the group, Ahold said on Tuesday.

Ahold has a 60 percent economic interest in ICA, but only controls 50 percent of the voting rights, while the other shareholder, Swedish group Hakon Invest, controls the other half.

Hakon will not sell its stake in ICA, Hakon said in a separate statement.

Ahold’s review of ICA will take six to 12 months during which it will continue to work with Hakon to let ICA grow, Ahold said.

ICA operates in Sweden, Norway and in the Baltic countries, and made an operating profit of 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($373 million) on sales of 95.2 billion Swedish crowns ($14.2 billion) in 2011.

Ahold had 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in operating profit last year on sales of 30.3 billion euros. ($1=6.6940 Swedish crowns) ($1=0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor and Greg Mahlich)