FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahold sells stake in Swedish grocer ICA to Hakon for $3.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Ahold sells stake in Swedish grocer ICA to Hakon for $3.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold has sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest, which already owned 40 percent of the grocer, the group announced on Monday.

Ahold said it sold the stake for 21.2 billion Swedish crowns ($3.3 billion) in cash, a sum that included ICA’s 2012 dividend.

Ahold announced in September it was exploring options for its 60 percent stake in ICA, including a possible flotation on Sweden’s stock exchange. ($1 = 6.4326 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.