FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ahold gets preliminary approval to acquire SPAR's Czech business
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ahold gets preliminary approval to acquire SPAR's Czech business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

June 27 (Reuters) - Ahold NV has received preliminary approval to acquire supermarket chain SPAR in the Czech Republic, but will have to divest some stores, the Dutch food retailer said on Friday.

Ahold said in March it had entered into an agreement to acquire Spar’s business in the Czech Republic for an enterprise value of roughly 191 million euros ($259.56 million).

Ahold said in a statement on Friday it expects the deal to be completed in the second half of this year. It did not say how many stores will have to be sold.

With the addition of SPAR, Ahold will have more than 330 stores in the country.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.