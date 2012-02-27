Ahold buys online retailer bol.com for 350 mln eur

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold buys online retailer Bol.com from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash, in a deal that is due to close in the second quarter 2012, Ahold said in a statement on Monday.

Ahold said bol.com is the most visited retail website in the Netherlands with 3.4 million active customers, and had a total net sales of 355 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)