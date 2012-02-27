FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahold buys online retailer bol.com for 350 mln eur
February 27, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

Ahold buys online retailer bol.com for 350 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold buys online retailer Bol.com from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash, in a deal that is due to close in the second quarter 2012, Ahold said in a statement on Monday.

Ahold said bol.com is the most visited retail website in the Netherlands with 3.4 million active customers, and had a total net sales of 355 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

