UPDATE 2-Ahold earnings miss forecasts as margins take a hit

* Q1 operating income 390 mln euros vs f‘cast 411 mln

* Underlying sales at constant currencies up 1.4 pct

* CEO Boer says company’s image for affordability improving

* Boer declines to discuss Delhaize merger talks (Adds quotes from CEO, analyst comment)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 27 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket operator Ahold reported lower than expected first-quarter earnings, as it took a hit to margins at both its U.S. and domestic operations in a bid to gain market share with more cut-price deals.

CEO Dick Boer told reporters margins were hit by several temporary factors and current levels “should not be seen as indicative of the whole year.” He declined to discuss the company’s merger talks with Belgian peer Delhaize.

Boer argued the company’s image for affordability is improving with shoppers. “These things are taking time,” Boer said. “You have to win back the customer’s heart in a way.”

Group operating income fell to 390 million euros ($425 million) from 392 million a year earlier, as the underlying operating margin fell to 3.5 percent of sales from 4.0 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen operating income at 411 million euros.

Sales rose 14.9 percent to 11.3 billion euros, due mostly to the strong dollar, while underlying sales at constant currency exchange rates grew 1.4 percent.

Notably, sales in the United States were down 2.1 percent at constant rates, due mostly to lower gas (petrol) sales, while sales in the Netherlands expanded 5.7 percent.

Ahold said it decided not to raise prices enough to keep up with inflation in the U.S. northeast, where it operates the Stop & Shop and Giant chains that represent two-thirds of its business. However, the company said the sacrifice on costs helped it win an unspecified amount of market share.

In its home market, where it operates the dominant Albert Heijn chain, Ahold said margins suffered from a mix of promotional costs, investments in its fast-growing online business and higher pension costs.

“Ahold says market share trends in the U.S. are improving ... while Albert Heijn increased market share and basket size,” said Citi analyst Pradeep Pratti, who rates the shares “buy”, in a note.

“We don’t see the consensus changing on the back of today’s numbers and think shares may open softer given the miss on EBIT (operating profit) and recent strong share price performance.” ($1=0.9184 euros) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Holmes)