FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch grocer Ahold returns to sales growth in United States
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 13, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch grocer Ahold returns to sales growth in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold on Thursday said its U.S. operations returned to sales growth in the third quarter, while the sales decline in the Netherlands was less pronounced than in the previous three months.

Same store sales in the United States, where store chains such as Giant and Stop&Shop make up some 60 percent of revenue, rose 1.2 percent in the third quarter, a clear improvement from the 1.3 percent fall in the second quarter.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates market leader Albert Heijn, same store sales fell 1.1 percent, better than the 1.7 percent drop in the second quarter.

Operating profit, adjusted for one offs, fell 5.0 percent in the third quarter to 285 million euros ($354.6 million), broadly in line with the 282 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Ahold said it expected free cash flow for 2014 to be around 800 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.