Ahold fourth-quarter sales narrowly beat analysts' expectations

AMSTERDAM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold said on Thursday its fourth-quarter sales rose 7.9 percent, boosted by a strong performance from its business in the United States.

Net sales in the three-month period were 8.06 billion euros ($9.5 billion), slightly higher than analysts’ average forecasts of 8.01 billion euros. Ahold had sales of 7.47 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

In the United States, where Ahold has Stop & Shop and Giant supermarket chains, same-store sales, excluding gasoline, rose 0.3 percent, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent in the same period a year ago. Stop & Shop and Giant represent 60 percent of Ahold’s group sales.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain, sales rose 4.5 percent on a mix of same-store growth and new store openings.

Ahold said in the trading update, it expected underlying operating margins to be roughly the same as in the third quarter. In the third-quarter they were 3.9 percent.

Separately, Ahold said that Wouter Kolk will replace Sander van der Laan as chief executive of Albert Heijn. It did not give a reason for Van der Laan’s departure.

After several years of retrenching, Ahold has recently completed a share buy-back programme and analysts expect it to signal either an intention to expand operations or to return money to shareholders when it reports full year earnings on Feb. 26. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jane Merriman)