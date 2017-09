AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dutch retailer Ahold , which is acquiring Belgian rival Delhaize, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter sales ahead of expectations and forecast an increase in cash flow for 2016.

In a trading update, Ahold said sales were 9.79 billion euros ($10.7 billion), from 8.06 billion euros a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast sales of 9.25 billion euros.