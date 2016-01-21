UPDATE 1-Ahold beats Q4 sales estimates, sees cash flow rising in 2016

(Adds details from quarterly trading update)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket retailer Ahold, which is buying Belgian rival Delhaize in a multibillion euro deal, reported fourth-quarter sales that sailed past expectations and forecast its cash flow will increase this year.

In a trading update, Ahold said on Thursday sales were 9.79 billion euros ($10.7 billion), up 21 percent from 8.06 billion euros in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast sales of 9.25 billion euros.

The company, which will report earnings details on March 3, said its operating margin increased from the 3.8 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2015, without saying by how much.

Ahold does two-thirds of its business on the U.S. east coast. It said it had benefited from competitors closing stores in the New York metropolitan area.

U.S. sales were up 27 percent to 6.06 billion euros, boosted by the stronger dollar and the acquisition of 25 stores. Same-store sales in the U.S. were up 1.6 percent.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates the dominant Albert Heijn grocery chain, same-store sales grew 3.2 percent.

Last June, Dutch grocer Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in an all-share deal that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. At current prices, Ahold is paying around 9 billion euros for Delhaize.

The companies have said they are on track to complete the transaction by mid-2016.