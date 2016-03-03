FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ahold Q4 earnings better than expected; Delhaize merger on track
March 3, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ahold Q4 earnings better than expected; Delhaize merger on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on results, background)

AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - Ahold, the Dutch supermarket operator that is buying Belgian peer Delhaize , on Thursday reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings and said the merger is still on track for completion by mid-2016.

Underlying operating profit rose by 39 percent to 421 million euros ($457 million), compared to an estimate of 379 million euros by analysts polled for Reuters.

Ahold said it had enjoyed a strong holiday season and online sales grew by 30 percent.

For 2016, it forecast underlying operating margins will remain around the same level as 2015, 4.3 percent, excluding impacts of the merger. In a January trading update the company said cash flow will increase this year.

It released fourth-quarter sales figures in January, up 21 percent to 9.79 billion euros.

Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize last June in an all-share deal that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. Ahold is paying around 9 billion euros for Delhaize.

$1 = 0.9211 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates

