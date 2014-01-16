FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahold suffers steeper than expected Q4 sales fall
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Ahold suffers steeper than expected Q4 sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold reported a steeper than expected decline in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday as the food market in the United States contracted and Dutch customers visited its shops as often but bought less.

The group, which makes 60 percent of its revenues in the United States, said in a statement that sales in the Oct-Dec period slipped by 4.2 percent, or 1.1 percent at constant exchange rates, to 7.47 billion euros ($10.16 billion).

That compared with analyst expectations of 7.76 billion euros, with a range of 7.43 to 8.41 billion euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.