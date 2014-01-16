Ahold suffers steeper than expected Q4 sales fall

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold reported a steeper than expected decline in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday as the food market in the United States contracted and Dutch customers visited its shops as often but bought less.

The group, which makes 60 percent of its revenues in the United States, said in a statement that sales in the Oct-Dec period slipped by 4.2 percent, or 1.1 percent at constant exchange rates, to 7.47 billion euros ($10.16 billion).

That compared with analyst expectations of 7.76 billion euros, with a range of 7.43 to 8.41 billion euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)