Hurricane Sandy boosts Ahold's fourth-quarter sales

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold said sales rose 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter, caused by exceptionally strong U.S. sales, as customers stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

That compared with 3.7 percent growth at constant exchange rate in the third quarter and 3.0 percent in first nine months.

Sales came in at 7.835 billion euros ($10.42 billion), in line with the average forecast of 7.84 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)