UPDATE 1-Ahold considers sale of Slovak supermarkets - report
August 30, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ahold considers sale of Slovak supermarkets - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Ahold comment)

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dutch grocer Ahold is in talks over the sale of its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia, along with six petrol stations, news website www.sme.sk reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources.

The website said that Ahold has started negotiations with Slovak investment group J&T over a possible deal.

An Ahold spokesman said no decision on Slovakia has been taken. If such a decision had been made, it would have been announced along with second-quarter results last week, he said.

J&T was not available for comment. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
