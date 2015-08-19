FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigating Ashley Madison website hack -owner
August 19, 2015

FBI investigating Ashley Madison website hack -owner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating last month’s data breach of cheating spouses website AshleyMadison.com, the website’s owner said on Tuesday as it lashed out at the hackers for hurting what it said were “innocent” citizens.

It was the first time Avid Line Media confirmed the FBI had joined the investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Services are also involved, it said.

Hours earlier, the hackers who call themselves The Impact Team released a huge cache of data containing customer information, including email addresses and credit card details, on the Internet.

The hackers have appointed themselves as “the moral judge, juror, and executioner, seeing fit to impose a personal notion of virtue on all of society,” the statement said.

“These are illegitimate acts that have real consequences for innocent citizens who are simply going about their daily lives,” it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)

