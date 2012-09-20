FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA appoints RUSAL chairman as independent non-exec director
September 20, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

AIA appoints RUSAL chairman as independent non-exec director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed United Company RUSAL Plc chairman Barry Chun-Yuen Cheung an independent non-executive director.

Cheung, 54, is chairman of the board of directors and independent non-executive director of RUSAL, chairman of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange and an independent non-executive director of Gateway Energy & Resource Holdings. He is also a non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and chairman and board member of the Urban Renewal Authority.

Cheung is due of take up his position on AIA’s board of directors beginning on Sept. 20.

AIA independent non-executive director Rafael Si-Yan Hui resigned on March 29 and was later implicated in an anti-graft investigation involving two billionaire brothers who ran Asia’s largest property developer. (Editing by Matt Driskill)

