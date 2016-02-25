AIA Group CEO says dividend set to increase

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Insurer AIA Group Ltd said on Thursday it is committed to increasing its dividend.

“The focus is on growth. The dividend policy has not changed and this is a step up. Going forward it will be a step up from this higher base,” Chief Executive Mark Tucker told a media call after the company posted a 26 percent increase in the value of its 2015 new insurance business.

Asked about a possible interest in Hong Kong’s Dah Singh insurance business, which is curently on the market, Tucker said AIA was 99.9 percent focused on organic growth but had the capability to conduct acquisitions if the right opportunity arose.