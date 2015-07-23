FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA Group posts 21 pct rise in new business growth for H1 2015
July 23, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

AIA Group posts 21 pct rise in new business growth for H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world’s second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, on Friday reported a 21 percent rise in the value of new business for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in Hong Kong and China.

AIA said the company’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose to $959 million from $792 million a year ago.

The insurer’s profits after tax rose 12 percent to $1.6 billion.

AIA’s shares have risen 19 percent so far this year, thanks to strong growth in sales of insurance products to Asia’s growing middle class. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by G Crosse)

