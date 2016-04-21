FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA Group posts 44 pct rise in new business growth for Q1
April 21, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

AIA Group posts 44 pct rise in new business growth for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world’s second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 44 percent rise in the value of new business in the first quarter, driven by surging demand to buy insurance in Hong Kong and China.

AIA said the company’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose to $578 million in the quarter from $425 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

