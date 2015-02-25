FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer AIA Group profit rises 22 percent on China sales
February 25, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Insurer AIA Group profit rises 22 percent on China sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, Asia’s third-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 22 percent rise in annual profit, as it saw strong sales in its core markets of Hong Kong and China.

Net profit rose to a record $3.45 billion, above analysts’ expectations of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Under Chief Executive Mark Tucker, the former Asian business of U.S. insurer AIG has since its 2010 listing grown to possess the region’s largest life insurance network, signed a 15-year distribution deal with Citigroup, and become the biggest foreign insurance player in mainland China.

AIA said the company’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose 24 percent to $1.85 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, up from last year’s record $1.49 billion.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
