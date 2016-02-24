FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA Group posts 26 pct rise in new business growth for 2015
February 24, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

AIA Group posts 26 pct rise in new business growth for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world’s second-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 26 percent rise in the value of new business in 2015, driven by surging demand to buy insurance in Hong Kong and China.

AIA said the company’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose to $2.20 billion in 2015 from $1.85 billion a year earlier.

The company, which is listed in Hong Kong, proposed a total dividend of 0.6972 Hong Kong dollar ($0.0897) a share, up 39 percent.

The insurer’s annual operating profits after tax rose 16 percent to $3.21 billion. ($1 = 7.7683 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
