BRIEF-Cashbuild six-month HEPS rises
* Audited interim results and dividend declaration December 2016
HONG KONG Feb 24 Shares in life insurer AIA Group opened up 0.9 percent in the Hong Kong market on Friday, after it posted 28 pct growth in new business in 2016, buoyed by strong customer demand in its main markets in China and Hong Kong.
Value of new business rose to $2.75 billion for the year ended Nov. 30, from $2.20 billion the previous year, the company said in a statement. The category measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key indicator of growth.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Audited interim results and dividend declaration December 2016
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.