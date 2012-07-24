FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIA gets up to $8bln funding for ING Asia insurance buy -basis point
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 24, 2012 / 12:42 PM / in 5 years

AIA gets up to $8bln funding for ING Asia insurance buy -basis point

Maggie Chen, Prakash Chakravarti

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Pan-Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has secured between $6 billion and $8 billion in financing commitments from eight banks to back its planned bid for ING Group NV’s Asian insurance operations, Thomson Reuters publication basis point reported on Tuesday.

ANZ, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank have committed to a one-year bridge loan for the Hong Kong-listed Asian insurer, the report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said.

Each bank has agreed to commit $1 billion, but the final loan size would depend on AIA’s final bid, the report added. The loan could be for $6 billion, it said.

AIA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Binding bids for the Dutch financial company’s insurance and asset operations, which have been valued about $7 billion, were due on July 16.

AIA, led by CEO Mark Tucker, expressed interest in ING’s southeast Asia and South Korean businesses in the initial round of bidding, Reuters reported on July 16.

Among other bidders that have put in offers for all or part of ING’s Asia assets, Reuters reported, are Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd, Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd, KB Financial Group, Hong Kong’s Richard Li, and a consortium including AIA’s former chief executive Mark Wilson, Blackstone and Swiss Re.

Deutsche and Morgan Stanley are advising AIA. (Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.