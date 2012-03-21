UPDATE 2-AIA says Nippon Life to acquire 1 pct stake for $430 mln

(Adds analyst comment, background on Nippon Life)

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd said on Wednesday that Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Co had agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in the firm for about $430 million.

AIA said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Nippon Life and that the deal would establish “a structured and mutually beneficial basis for the exchange of industry best practices on product and distribution matters”.

Prior to Wednesday’s deal, AIA and Nippon Life had a “casual exchange of industry practice”, AIA spokeswoman Emerald Ng said. The deal formalises that relationship and introduces a staff exchange programme between the companies, Ng said.

AIA has no existing operations in Japan.

Barclays insurance analyst Mark Kellock said the small size of the deal means it is unlikely to produce a “material benefit” in the short term but that both companies obviously hoped to gain from the exchange of information on product development and distribution over the longer term.

With little growth in the Japanese domestic insurance market, low interest rates and an appreciated yen, Japanese insurers have been aggressively buying up insurance assets abroad.

“Due to challenges in the domestic life insurance market, overseas expansion has recently become important for Japanese life companies,” insurance ratings company A.M. Best wrote in a note earlier this year.

The note added that while Nippon Life’s overseas business is still small relative to its scale in the domestic market, the overseas insurance units have reported premium income growth.

“As the company continues to strengthen its existing overseas business and build collaborative opportunities with overseas partners, the business is expected to grow further,” the note said.

In the past year, Nippon Life has also bought stakes in the asset management and life insurance units of India’s Reliance Capital Ltd.

AIA Group Ltd has insurance operations in 14 Asian markets and is Asia’s No.3 insurer. As of Nov. 30, it had total assets of $114.5 billion.

Late last month, AIA reported a 40 percent rise in the value of new business for its fiscal full year and growth in Thailand despite last year’s devastating floods.

Shares of AIA were down 1.44 percent at 27.30 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.47 percent.